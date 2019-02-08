Substance abuse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Drug addiction has become a common issue in Pakistan. While specific incentives differ from person to person, people generally start using drugs to escape pain.
In some individuals, the growing dependence on drugs stems from untreated mental health issues, including anxiety and depression. While some NGOs have started different campaigns against drug addiction, without government support they cannot deal with the issue in an efficient manner.
Virsa Pirzado
Karachi
