Dacoits hit five times in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Dacoits looted cash, cell phones and other valuables in five incidents here on Wednesday.

In the first incident, Tauseef and another man were deprived of Rs 40,000 and two mobile phones by four armed robbers near Ahmadpur village in the limits of Kotli Said Ameer police. Two dacoits snatched Rs 10,000, 550 Saudi Riyals and two mobile phones from Hafiz Waqar Hameed and his brother Zubair near Brigadier Colony in the limits of the Cantt police. In the third incident, Zaheer Ahmed was deprived of Rs 30,000 by two armed robbers near Khawaja Safdar Road in the limits of the Cantt police. In the fourth incident, unknown thieves looted Rs 600,000 and gold ornaments from the house of Arslan Adil at Kotli Loharan village in the limits of the Kotli Loharan police. The motorcycle of Rizwan was stolen from outside a hotel at Kubey Chak village in the limits of the Kotli Said Ameer police. The police have registered cases.

BOY SEXUALLY ABUSED: An 11-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at Jogo Chak village on Wednesday. The son of Rafique was playing outside his home in the limits of the Kotli Said Ameer police when accused Wahab and Asim forcibly took him to a deserted place and allegedly sexually assaulted him. The police have registered a case against both accused and started investigation.

10 HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police on Wednesday arrested 10 drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them in separate incidents here.

Nekapura police arrested Rukhsana Kausar with 1.68kg hashish from Bhagowal Road and Hassan with 2.6kg hashish and Sabina Bibi with 340g hashish from Shujabad. The Sadar police arrested Umer with 1.16kg hashish from Bhadal village and Rafique with 1.27kg hashish from Akbarabad Chowk and Tanvir with 1.12kg hashish from Nawan Pind village. The Muradpur police nabbed Burhan with narcotics from Gohadpur Town while the Qila Kallerwala police arrested Usama with 1.2kg hashish and Waris with 1.29kg hashish from Data Zaidka village.