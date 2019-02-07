Training workshop on hydroponics agriculture held

Rawalpindi : The seven-day training workshop on Hydroponics Agriculture (soilless farming) concluded at Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday.

The training was organized by Institute of Hydroponic Agriculture (IHA) in collaboration with Pak-Korea Capacity Building Center of Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid

Agriculture University Rawalpindi with an aim to train the farmers on Hydroponic agriculture for the development of agriculture sector on modern lines.

Prof. Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, Vice Chancellor Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi was the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony. More than 40 farmers including students from all wide Pakistan got training on greenhouse establishment, crop sowing, crop management and harvesting of fruit special emphasis on tomatoes and capsicum production technology.

While addressing, Dr. Abbasi said for the achievement of economic goals through foreign earnings “Hydroponic Technology would increase the production as well as income of farmers”. He was of the view that progressive farmers should adopt this technology in their native areas to ensure food security and come up with suggestions for the further improvements in the technology.

He stressed on the needs of training and hoped that this training session would be beneficial for the farmers to improve their life standards.

He congratulated the organizers of the institute and trainers for the successful training and assured every support from University’s administration. He lauded the efforts of Dr, Shahid Javed Butt, Director Institute of Hydroponic Agriculture of this University for their contributions to train the farmers as well as students on hydroponics and for the achievement of their targeted goals. Certificates were also distributed among participants at the end of the ceremony.