Aleem neither accused nor convict: Chohan

Ag NNI

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Wednesday that provincial senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan was neither an accused nor a convict. He said the NAB had neither declared Aleem guilty nor filed any reference against him. He further asserted that Aleem had been coordinating with the investigation team while appearing before the NAB officials for the second time. Chohan while speaking to Geo News said, “The NAB has the authority to arrest any official or bureaucrat who owns disproportionate assets."

"Aleem has never spoken against the NAB or state institutions and neither will the Punjab government or any officials do so, this is the difference between us and the Sharifs and Zardaris,” he added. Further, Chohan rejected reports that Aleem had resigned from the post of Punjab local government minister. “There is no need for him to resign right now and nor a resignation has been forwarded to the chief minister. The NAB will further investigate and then decide whether to file a reference”.