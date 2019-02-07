close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
February 7, 2019

PM orders probe into Hindu temple attack

Top Story

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
February 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered investigation into an attack on a Hindu temple in Khairpur's Kumb area, Sindh province, where assailants torched statues and holy books before fleeing early this week.

He said the Sindh government "must take swift and decisive action against the perpetrators" of the attack. In a tweet, the premier has reminded that this is against the teachings of Quran. The tweet was made on Tuesday late evening.

In the meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took notice of the desecration of the temple upon receiving a report from PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Jai Prakash Ukrani a day earlier.

In a statement issued by the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that such incidents were part of a conspiracy to sabotage the prevalent interfaith harmony and religious concord in the province. He said the government was making all-out efforts to ensure safety and security of minorities.

According to sources, the local police are continuing their efforts to trace and arrest those involved in the attack. No one has claimed responsibility so far for Monday's attack, which was condemned by Hindus as well as local Muslims. The prime minister in his tweet also shared the pictures of statues and other shattered articles taken inside the temple.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story