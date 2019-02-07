PM orders probe into Hindu temple attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered investigation into an attack on a Hindu temple in Khairpur's Kumb area, Sindh province, where assailants torched statues and holy books before fleeing early this week.

He said the Sindh government "must take swift and decisive action against the perpetrators" of the attack. In a tweet, the premier has reminded that this is against the teachings of Quran. The tweet was made on Tuesday late evening.

In the meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took notice of the desecration of the temple upon receiving a report from PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Jai Prakash Ukrani a day earlier.

In a statement issued by the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that such incidents were part of a conspiracy to sabotage the prevalent interfaith harmony and religious concord in the province. He said the government was making all-out efforts to ensure safety and security of minorities.

According to sources, the local police are continuing their efforts to trace and arrest those involved in the attack. No one has claimed responsibility so far for Monday's attack, which was condemned by Hindus as well as local Muslims. The prime minister in his tweet also shared the pictures of statues and other shattered articles taken inside the temple.