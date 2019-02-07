ATC seeks challan of Chinese consulate attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday issued a deadline of three days for the submission of the challan in the Chinese consulate attack case.

The ATC was hearing the explosive substances and weapons act case against five facilitators of the consulate attack. The Gulshan-e-Maymar police requested the court for more time for submitting the challan of the case. Granting the plea, the court gave them the deadline of three days.

The accused — namely Ahmed Hasnain, Nadir Khan, Ali Ahmed, Abdul Latif and Aslam — are in prison on judicial remand. The police stated that Latif and Aslam have already recorded their statements and admitted to their involvement in the Chinese consulate attack as facilitators.

The police claimed that hand grenades, RPG rockets, Kalashnikovs, TT pistols, explosive substances and mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused. The ATC ordered the submission of the challan of the case and adjourned the hearing for three days. — PPI

News Desk adds: Terrorists attempted to storm the Chinese consulate in Karachi on November 23, attacking the guards with grenades and heavy firing. The security forces, however, foiled the attack, leaving all the three attackers dead in an hour-long shootout.

Fortunately, all the diplomats and staff inside the consulate remained safe and secure, but the attack also took the lives of two personnel of the Sindh police as well as two visa applicants.

A separatist group, the Balochistan Liberation Army, which opposes Chinese investment projects in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack began at around 9:30am when the three attackers — one of them wearing a suicide jacket — after parking their car at some distance from the consulate started moving towards the building. They were carrying hand grenades and sophisticated weapons.

The militants first threw a hand grenade and opened fire when they were intercepted by the security personnel at a checkpoint while trying to enter the consulate from the visa section.