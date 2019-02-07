Third consignment of Teflon for NSK yet to arrive

KARACHI: The third consignment of Teflon for National Stadium’s roof has yet to arrive from Singapore while other repair and renovation work goes on, sources told ‘The News’. Around half of the enclosures have got Teflon roofs.

As many as five PSL matches, which begins from February 14 in the UAE, are to be played at the National Stadium from March 7 to 17. The Teflon consignment is being imported from Germany via Singapore.

The management of NSK says that all the development work required for PSL matches will be completed before the end of this month. The contractors are to hand over the stadium to NSK management on February 25, an official said.

The official added that Teflon did not take much time in installation. He said it could be put up in a couple of days. He added that the last consignment would soon arrive. Teflon is commonly used in big stadiums of various disciplines. It is a fiber-made, flexible material used at venues of football, cricket, baseball, and other sports.

Teflon protects the spectators from extreme weather conditions and roofs made of it are also appealing to the eye. These fabrics filter light, cut down on glare, and provide broad illumination to large interior spaces.

The development work at press room, commentators rooms, hospitality boxes, and chairman’s room is in the final stages. By the end of this month all this work would be completed, the official said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer Waseem Khan is expected to arrive in Karachi very soon. But the date of his visit has not been finalised, a source said.

He has assumed charge at the PCB headquarters in Lahore. He is expected to bring back international cricket to Pakistan using his organisational abilities. He is also expected to run the cricket affairs in the country on modern lines as is practised in England, Australia, South Africa and India.