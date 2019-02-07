Amendments in maritime laws urged

KARACHI: All Pakistan Shipping Association (APSA) Chairman Asim Siddiqui has demanded the government to amend the century-old maritime laws that are hampering shipping sector in Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

Reiterating the old time demand by all factions of the shipping sector, at the annual dinner of APSA the other day, Asim said that the association, the only representative body of ports and shipping, had already apprised the federal minister for maritime affairs to amend the rules and regulations of Pakistan’s port and shipping that are as old as of British era and not compatible with the modern day shipping, it added.

APSA is struggling for the betterment of the shipping sector in the country, he said.

Adviser to the federal government on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi assured the stakeholders of addressing their demands and amending the laws.

He lauded the efforts of APSA and his chairman who has provided the stakeholders of port and shipping sector an active and effective platform.