close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2019

Amendments in maritime laws urged

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2019

KARACHI: All Pakistan Shipping Association (APSA) Chairman Asim Siddiqui has demanded the government to amend the century-old maritime laws that are hampering shipping sector in Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

Reiterating the old time demand by all factions of the shipping sector, at the annual dinner of APSA the other day, Asim said that the association, the only representative body of ports and shipping, had already apprised the federal minister for maritime affairs to amend the rules and regulations of Pakistan’s port and shipping that are as old as of British era and not compatible with the modern day shipping, it added.

APSA is struggling for the betterment of the shipping sector in the country, he said.

Adviser to the federal government on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi assured the stakeholders of addressing their demands and amending the laws.

He lauded the efforts of APSA and his chairman who has provided the stakeholders of port and shipping sector an active and effective platform.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business