2 hurt in a gas cylinder blast

PESHAWAR: Two persons were wounded in a gas cylinder explosion in a filling station on University Road on Tuesday.
“A salesman and a woman got injured as gas tank fitted in the powerhouse of a filling station went off due to some leakage,” a police official said. He added the injured were shifted to hospital.
