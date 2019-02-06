close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
BR
Bureau report
February 6, 2019

2 hurt in a gas cylinder blast

Peshawar

February 6, 2019

PESHAWAR: Two persons were wounded in a gas cylinder explosion in a filling station on University Road on Tuesday.

“A salesman and a woman got injured as gas tank fitted in the powerhouse of a filling station went off due to some leakage,” a police official said. He added the injured were shifted to hospital.

