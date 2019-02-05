Tennis training camp starts

ISLAMABAD: Tennis training camp of the budding national players got under way here at the National Training Centre (NTC) PTF Complex Monday.

The NTC was launched following the visit of Luca Santilli, Executive Director Development (International Tennis Federation), who had inaugurated the training facility on 25th January, 2019. On the first day of training, players of different age groups were introduced to injury prevention exercises as well as working on technical & tactical aspects of the game. Special emphasis was given to physical conditioning which is a vital part of modern tennis.