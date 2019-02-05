Rashid showing negative attitude, says Kaira

LAHORE: PPP central Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira has warned Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid to avoid using objectionable language against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Talking to the media after chairing a meeting of PPP Punjab Executive, Qamar Zaman Kaira said Bilawal Bhutto had apologised over his remarks but the federal minister was still showing a negative attitude. Criticising the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ch, Kaira posed a question and asked him to tell whether he was aware where he would spend his days in future. He said the federal minister was acting as a 'culprit', adding the entire media was telling the nation that inflation was on a rise but Fawad was claiming that there had been no price hike in the country. He said all efforts were under way to 'occupy' the rights given to Parliament and provinces through 18th Amendment.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said it was regretful that the prime minister during his visit to Lahore did not call on the bereaved families of Sahiwal incident victims. He said the PPP would hold rallies and set up camps to express support to the Kashmiris who had been fighting against Indian occupation.