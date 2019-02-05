Over 5pc decline in trade deficit recorded

ISLAMABAD: A decline of 5.07 percent was recorded in the country’s trade deficit in the first six months of the current financial year 2018-19.

According to the report of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), as compared to the previous financial year, over 5 percent decline in trade deficit took place due to 19.2 percent increase in exports and 29.2 percent decrease in imports during the first six months of the current financial year from July to December 2018.

According to the report, the volume of exports was over $10.9 billion during July to December 2017, which increased up to over $11.2 billion from July to December 2018, which resulted in a 19.2 raise in exports.

On the other hand, in the first six months of 2017 financial year, imports were over $28.6 billion which decreased to over $28.3 billion in the first six months of the current financial year from July to December 2018.