No deal of Nawaz with govt: Pervaiz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Pervaiz Rasheed has dispelled rumours of an alleged deal between Nawaz Sharif and the government allowing the party leader to get out of prison and travel abroad. Pervaiz Rasheed in an interview by a private TV news channel expressed regret at the rumours making the rounds and said there was no truth that Nawaz had struck a deal potentially allowing him an exit. Political opponents even denied the existence of the hospital where Begum Kulsoom Nawaz breathed her last. They also said Nawaz wouldn’t return to Pakistan. But Nawaz did return and he and his daughter both went to prison. If Nawaz had to cut some deal, he would not have gone to prison with his daughter in the first place, Rasheed lashed out.

Nawaz who has been serving prison term after he was found guilty by an accountability court in the Al Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference in December last year was shifted to Services Hospital, Lahore from the Kot Lakhpat prison on Saturday.

An official of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) said that the committee had recommended shifting the former prime minister to a hospital where he could be examined by a kidney specialist and a diabetologist.

Another doctor who had examined Nawaz during his incarceration at Adiala Jail said that the former premier had serious health issues that could threaten his life.

Nawaz has never struck a deal in his political career before and he never will in the future too. “He is a dignified person and has always sacrificed [in the interests of the country],” Rasheed continued.

Asked about Nawaz’ health condition, the senator said he as well as the former premier’s family only found out he was being taken to a hospital through media reports.

Maryam [Nawaz] also only found out through media. “We didn’t even know he was being shifted to a hospital. His doctors were also ignorant of his health condition. It would have been better if Nawaz’ family had been taken into confidence and made aware of his health,” the PML-N leader said.

Pervaiz Rasheed said he and other party members wished Nawaz would be allowed to consult his doctor in London who carried out his heart surgery and is aware of his condition better than the other doctors in Pakistan.