Of Governor’s House and PTI claims

PESHAWAR: The Governor House in the provincial metropolis has lost its attraction for the general public and political activists since installation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The British-era historical building once used to be buzzing with political activities and was known for hosting tribal jirgas. The governor being a representative of the federal government was the authority to look after the affairs of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

After merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Governor’s powers were reduced and the Governor House lost its attraction as it was no longer the centre for taking decisions about the political and administrative affairs of the former tribal areas.

Now the chief minister is the administrative head of all of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the erstwhile

Fata. He is nowadays visiting the merged tribal districts and announcing different kinds of development packages for the uplift of these areas.

However, due to some confusion and unclear distribution of powers, Governor Shah Farman, who also belongs to the ruling PTI, is still trying to hold his grip on the administrative and financial affairs of the tribal districts.

He uses the seat for convening meetings of elders or youth from the erstwhile Fata from time to time.

On the other hand, the Governor House could not be opened to the public as claimed by the PTI leadership.

Before coming into power, the PTI top leadership including Prime Minister Imran Khan repeatedly used to say that buildings like governor’s houses would be turned into universities, public libraries or parks but that proved to be just rhetoric.

Like other governor houses in the country, the one in Peshawar was also opened but just for female students initially and then for families to throw dust into the eyes of public.

The entry of other segments of the society including the media was restricted to a great extent.

Only families are allowed entry in the Governor House on Sundays. However, a small number of people visit it nowadays as the public interest in visiting the sprawling premises is dying down fast.

On this Sunday, ie February 3, the building was closed to families due to preparations being made for some function at the Governor House.

It can be said that instead of opening the Governor House it is becoming a no-go area for the general public.

It would be no exaggeration to say that the building has been restricted to the staff and entry limited to the selected people like PTI activists and friend of the governors. Its expenses could not be reduced despite claims.

As all the staff including the large number of security personnel, utility bills, maintenance charges are intact the expenses cannot be reduced to the extent the PTI had claimed.