Alhamra to mark Kashmir Day

LAHORE: Alhamra Arts Council is all set to celebrate the Kashmir Day with zeal and enthusiasm to show the solidarity with people of Kashmir who are fighting day and night for their freedom.

Their fight for independence is now over six decades long and they suffer a lot by all means since India captured the Kashmir valley unethically. Lahore Arts Council under the supervision of its Executive Director Ather Ali Khan arranged different programmes to express unity with the people of Kashmir.

Lahore Arts Council in this regard is going to hold an exhibition on Monday (today) based on Kashmiri people on going freedom struggle at Alhamra Art Gallery. Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Punjab Muhammad Hashim Dogar will inaugurate the exhibition at 4pm.

Chairman Lahore Arts Council Touqeer Nasir said undoubtedly India is Israel for people of Kashmir. Indian army attacked them day and night Indian forces harassing innocent Kashmiris with bullets. To show the solidarity with people of Kashmir we will always highlight Kashmir Day till their independence, he added.

Executive Director Alhamra Ather Ali Khan said this year Lahore Arts Council arranged Drama’s seminar and exhibition to pay tribute to brave Kashmiri’s soldiers. He said that according to UN Charter of Human Rights, freedom is the basic right of any individual or nation. This pleasure of freedom can’t be grabbed by any brutal country. On Kashmir Day entire nation of Pakistan salute to Kashmiri people for their battle against Indian armed forces, he said.