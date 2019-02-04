Youth hit to death by bus

LAHORE: An 18-year-old bike rider was killed by a speeding bus on Sheikhupura Road near Millat Factory on Sunday.

Victim Awais, son of Abid, was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven bus hit and killed him. Police have removed the body to morgue.

POs: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 120 criminals, including 64 proclaimed offenders (POs) and nine court absconders, during the last one week.

PHP teams also seized 12 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, four rifles, three guns and 221 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 885 road accidents in all the districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Eight people died and 992 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 590 were removed to hospitals while 394 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.