Man run over by train in Kohat

KOHAT: A man was killed after being hit by a train here on Saturday, eyewitnesses said.

They said the Kohat Express bound for Rawalpindi hit a man at Gandyali area in Gombat tehsil in the district.

The man was identified as Mohammad Afan. The eyewitnesses said that Afan was walking on the railway track and he had inserted his mobile phone’s hands-free into his ears.

Though the train honked the horn several time, he did not notice it and was crushed to death, they added.

Two outlaws surrender to police: Two wanted outlaws surrendered to the security forces here on Saturday.

The sources said Zahid Mehmood and Mohsin Mehmood had gone into hiding during a search operation in mountainous Nusratkhel area a few days back. At least four accomplices of the outlaws were killed during the search operation.