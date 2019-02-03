PPP, PML-N trying to make deal: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the PPP and the PML-N are making efforts to make a deal to protect their interests.

Talking to journalists at Kotla Maharan on Saturday, Qureshi said the 18th Amendment, democracy and constitution had no threat in the country. He said the PPP and the PML-N were struggling for survival. He said the PTI government had no threat from the Sindh government and there was no need for long march.

The foreign minister said Pakistan did not want to interfere in the India’s internal affairs and India should not hold Pakistan responsible for internal failures. He said his talks with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq were not a matter of Indian disturbance. The Kashmir was a disputed affair between both the countries, he maintained. He said the British House of Commons’ parliamentary group had hosted an international conference on the Kashmir, which exposed rights violation in the Indian Held Kashmir and the conference backed the Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir. The conference exposed real face of the India before the world, he added.

He said the Pakistan’s cooperation with the India depends on the new Indian government. He said the Pakistan had achieved landmark achievements in diplomacy during the last few months. Qureshi said Pakistan had improved relations with Saudi Arabia and the crown prince was scheduled to visit Pakistan on February 19. The Saudi crown prince would announce mega projects for Pakistan, he added.

He said some forces did not want creation of the south Punjab province and they were creating hurdles. Talking about recently announced Haj policy, he hoped that maximum number of Pakistanis would perform Haj this year. "We want to provide maximum facilities to the Hujaj," he added.