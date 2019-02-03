‘Take action against butchers selling uncovered meat’

Rawalpindi : Almost all the butchers are selling uncovered meat and violating the Punjab Animals Slaughter Control Act, 1963. All concerned authorities even Punjab Food Authority (PFA) which is worried for public health now-a-days is not taking any action against butchers for selling uncovered meat.

‘The News’ conducted a survey that not a single butcher was using ‘net’ and selling uncovered meat in all areas.

All kinds of germs, flies, mosquitoes, dust and other insects freely move on uncovered meat. Even dogs and cats can also be seen near to uncovered meat.

All Pakistan Jamiat Al-Qurish President Khurshid Qureshi has strongly condemned of selling uncovered meat.

He told ‘The News’ that we wanted to provide healthy food to public at any cost. “I am fully supporting local management point of view to use net at meat shops,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Ahmed Hasan Ranjha said “We are starting crackdown against butchers who are not using net in their shops.

“We have received several complaints from consumers that butchers were selling uncovered meat,” he said. He said that we will impose fines and register FIRs against violators.

According to information, more than 50 per cent butchers are slaughtering animals in their own private slaughterhouses rather government slaughterhouse.