Sun Feb 03, 2019
February 3, 2019

Two dead in accident

National

February 3, 2019

FAISALABAD: Two youth were killed in a road accident at Noshahi Chowk on Saturday.

Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Ali were on their way when their bike rammed into a container. As a result, both died on the spot. Meanwhile, Muhammad Younis, Muhammad Faisal and an unidentified youth were killed in separate road accidents.

