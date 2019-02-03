Two dead in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Two youth were killed in a road accident at Noshahi Chowk on Saturday.
Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Ali were on their way when their bike rammed into a container. As a result, both died on the spot. Meanwhile, Muhammad Younis, Muhammad Faisal and an unidentified youth were killed in separate road accidents.
FAISALABAD: Two youth were killed in a road accident at Noshahi Chowk on Saturday.
Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Ali were on their way when their bike rammed into a container. As a result, both died on the spot. Meanwhile, Muhammad Younis, Muhammad Faisal and an unidentified youth were killed in separate road accidents.