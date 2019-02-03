Chinese ‘underground’ bishop gains official recognition

Beijing, Feb 2, 2019 (AFP) -A bishop from China’s "underground" Catholic church is slated to step up as the official state-backed clergyman for a diocese in central China, state-run media reported, amid a thaw in relations between Beijing and the Holy See.

China’s estimated 10 million Catholics are legally supposed to attend only churches governed by a state-controlled body with clergy appointed by the Communist Party. But many worship in so-called unregistered "underground churches" led by bishops loyal to the Vatican.

An agreement struck in September on the appointment of bishops has paved the way for a rapprochement between Beijing and the Vatican after diplomatic ties were cut off in 1951. It also gives both sides a say in appointing Catholic bishops in China.

Jin Lugang was inaugurated as coadjutor bishop for the Nanyang diocese in central China, the Global Times reported Friday, and will assist 98-year-old diocesan bishop Zhu Baoyu until his retirement.

"I think it is a good thing," said Anthony Lam, a Chinese Catholic church expert at Hong Kong’s Holy Spirit Study Centre, noting that there are about 40 vacancies that need to be filled in dioceses across China.

Though the Holy See has appointed at least 20 clergymen to fill these spots, the Chinese government has not yet approved them, he said.