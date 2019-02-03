PQA starts night navigation for cargo vessels

KARACHI: As a groundbreaking development, with effect from 1st February 2019 PQA has commenced night navigation for bulkers, general, break bulk cargo vessels and medium sized tankers. This will cover vessels calling at the following terminals, where none of the ships were handled at night so far: LCT handling Palm oil tanker of medium size (12-15 ships per month).

MW-1 to MW-4 handling coal and general cargo, FOTCO handling medium size tanker, PIBT handling 15 ships per month mainly handy and mini max, DP World (QICT) will also benefit as now vessel up to 210 Meter of LOA can be handled without bow thruster, which previously was mandatory.

At present PQA handles 130 vessels monthly; whereas, most vessels are not allowed for night transit. With effect from 1st February, 2019 expected increase in night transit is 100% and it is expected that more than 25 vessels will add to the existing number. This will further improve port efficiency and traffic movement.

Port Qasim will continue to strive for improvement in its efficiency, facilitating the port users and contributing to the economy of Pakistan.

Each quarter, the Night transit parameters will be further reviewed, and will be further enhanced.***