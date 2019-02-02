Seven injured in restaurant cylinder blast

LAHORE: Seven persons were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a restaurant near the Sadar roundabout in the North Cantt police limits on Friday.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the victims to hospital. Firefighters controlled the fire. The injured have been identified as Liaqat Ali, 20, Arsalan, 30, Dawood, 35, Iqbal, 35 and Amir, 20. The window panes of the restaurant were also shattered. Police and forensic experts also reached the scene and collected evidence.

found dead: A 22-year-old man was found dead in the Kot Lakhpat police limits on Friday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Nadeem Aslam, son of Aslam, a resident of Kot Lakhpat. The victim had gone to washroom where he went unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidence.

gangs busted: Investigation Wing of Lahore Police claimed to have arrested 54 members of 17 criminal gangs, recovered the booty and cash worth Rs 30.54 million from their custody during January.

Police also recovered illegal weapons from the custody of the accused, DIG Investigations Dr Inaam Waheed disclosed this during a press conference at his office on Friday. SP CIA Usman Gondal was also present. CIA police arrested prime suspect of Qurban alias Bana Dacoit Gang and recovered Rs 10.56 million from their custody which they had looted from a money changer. Punjab Safe Cities Authority and CRO played a vital role in the recovery. Police also arrested Joshwa alias Joshi murderer gang along with his accomplices involved in the killing of a CSS student in Civil Lines. The DIG also distributed Rs 20.41 million among 40 complainants of different cases of crime against property.

open court: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir held open court at his office and listened to the problems of the complainants on Friday.

The DIG issued orders to the police officers concerned to redress the genuine grievances of the complainants.

Muhammad Waqas Nazir said that the open courts at his office were being held on a regular basis on every Friday from 3pm to 5pm. He said that police officers and officials had been directed to fully cooperate with the citizens and behave with them in a friendly and polite manner.