Succession certificates

The process of obtaining a succession certificate when parents pass away is so complicated in Pakistan that the legal heir often loses hope and perseverance to meet the time-consuming requirements of the legal system to get what is their legal right and share. The whole situation becomes even more complicated when children of the deceased parent live overseas, some of whom may have left the country at a young age and slipped through the Nadra database.

The present government should order Nadra to provide an IT-based simple solution to those seeking a succession certificate and provide them some relief.

Nusrat Jabeen

Islamabad