Buzdar orders plan for smooth traffic at entry, exit points of Lahore

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, it has been decided to devise a plan for improving the traffic situation at entry and exit points of Lahore and other big cities of the province.

According to a handout issued Thursday, the CM directed the departments concerned that final recommendations should be submitted after comprehensive planning so that effective measures could be adopted to ensure smooth flow of traffic on such points. The flow of traffic at entry and exit points will have to be improved through traffic re-engineering and management, he added.

Effective management of traffic will help to facilitate the people visiting big cities. The best traffic system also symbolises a civilised society; therefore, practical measures should be adopted for best managing traffic system at entry and exit points.

In this regard, a comprehensive planning should be made so that people coming or leaving big cities could be fully facilitated. He said that agencies concerned are responsible to save the citizens from traffic problems by improving the management.

Practical measures should be adopted for facilitating the citizens so that they may be accommodated at entry and exit points, he said.

He said the agencies concerned will have to be fully prepared to meet the emerging challenges due to increase in population. Usman Buzdar maintained that the problems faced by the people due to traffic clogging at entry and exit points of different cities are simply unimaginable. It is the collective responsibility of agencies concerned that traffic system should be sufficiently improved so that the people are adequately facilitated. Innovative steps will have to be adopted through dexterous use of technology and management skills for improving the flow of traffic at different entry and exit points and results will have to be given in this regard, the chief minister concluded.