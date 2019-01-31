Senate panel approves 18 as minimum marriage age

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights Wednesday unanimously approved a draft bill, which sought to amend the Child Marriage Restraint Act, raising minimum age of marriage to 18 years.

The committee met here with PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in the chair.

The proceedings were attended by Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari and officials concerned.

Senator Sherry, who is also the PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate, proposed amendment to the Child Marriage Restraint Act.

Explaining the salient features of the amendment, she said, “The amendment to the Child Marriage Restraint Act, which will extend to Islamabad Capital Territory, if passed by the Parliament, will classify anyone below the age of 18 as a child”. “It will also ban marriage before 18 and declare it a non-cognizable and non-compoundable act. Sindh has already passed a law making the age of marriage consent and childhood 18 years, so we are hoping that this will send a positive message to other provinces as well,” she maintained.

She noted that child marriages had been leading to multiple problems, including pregnancy-related complications and even deaths.

She pointed out, “Pakistan ranks No. 02 in the world when it comes to the number of child marriages. That is a disturbing reality. Everyone should be made aware of the negative impact child marriages have on Pakistani families, particularly on their health and standard of living. This menace has already caused enough damage and will continue to ruin the next generation if not immediately stopped”.

Senator Sherry continued, “I will like to extend my gratitude to the human rights committee members, committee chairman Mustafa Khokar and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari for passing this important amendment. I am also glad to share that all political parties have come together and are on the same page regarding this crucial legislation”.

“We are now waiting for the National Assembly to form their committees for review and recommendations. The delay this is creating for lawmakers is truly frustrating. Six months into government and key committees are still not operational. How is Parliament supposed to function and carry out its duties? Young women and their children are at risk every single day that this amendment sits in Parliament. I hope that the necessary committees are constituted as soon as possible,” she said.

PkMAP Senator Usman Kakar said early marriages was one of the leading causes of child deaths.

“If the minimum age to acquire a National Identity Card (NIC) is 18 years, then the minimum age for marriage should also be the same,” he emphasized and insisted that the minimum age of marriage for both girls and boys should be 18 years and the law should be approved by Parliament.

Dr. Shireen Mazari said, “The government has no objection to fixing 18 years as the minimum age of marriage. The draft bill will be presented before the Parliament next month and will also be forwarded to the federal cabinet for approval”.

However, she made it clear that no law would be passed, which is against Islam and the Shariah. We have to take care of the rights of both boys and girls.

Interestingly, at the time of tabling of the amendment bill in the upper house of Parliament, some senators had proposed that input of the Council of Islamic Ideology be sought on the draft bill, while one senator contended that the age of puberty was the sign of one attaining the marriageable age.