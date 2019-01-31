Bureaucracy shouldn’t bow to any pressure, says NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday advised the bureaucracy not to bow before the political pressure and ponder 10 times before taking any wrong action.

“The governments come and go but the state would remain intact and if the bureaucracy will do and act according to book, then why would NAB call them,” he said while addressing the federal secretaries here on Wednesday.

It was the first formal interaction of the chairman NAB with the bureaucracy and after the address he also answered questions of the top bureaucrats. Addressing the top bureaucrats of the country, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that bureaucracy is the backbone of the country owing to their vital role in the country’s progress and prosperity.

He said NAB and bureaucracy did not belong to any group, faction, government or any political party but they had strong affiliations with Pakistan and bureaucracy should ponder 10 times before taking any wrong action. He said that NAB had succeeded in getting recognised its independent position.

He said government makes policy but implementation rests with bureaucracy. “The bureaucracy must not succumb to political pressure and they should make decisions sans caring about punishments or consequences,” he said, adding that this would ensure their victory.

The chairman NAB said the Supreme Court was also preserving the legal decisions of bureaucracy while minor decision against government servant was taken back by the apex court. Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said, “The country is being governed under a Constitution and law and we must not succumb to pressure as the NAB resists duress.” He asked bureaucracy to work under the purview of Constitution and rules and regulations. “The NAB would not call any bureaucrat who works according to the book,” he said.

He said NAB was established in 1999 and he had been working as chairman for the last 13 months. “I am trying my upmost to transform NAB into an independent and vibrant institute by introducing comprehensive reforms in the anti-graft watchdog,” he said.

Justice Javed Iqbal said the strengthening of institutions is tantamount to strengthening the country. He refuted the propaganda that bureaucracy has stopped working due to fear of NAB. “On reviewing cases it becomes clear that cases against bureaucracy are very few as compared to others. It was mere propaganda against NAB and to discourage bureaucracy, he said.

He said the NAB is an honoured institution which is working in accordance with law to eradicate corruption and believes in resolving righteous issues of everyone in accordance with the law and Constitution sans hurting his or her self esteem. He said NAB is a people-friendly institution; its working could be improved further in cooperation with bureaucracy.

The chairman NAB said elimination of corruption was collective responsibility of all of us. “We are enjoying coveted positions. We owe to the country and we should pay back to the country for this kindness, we should work together for elimination of corruption,” he said. Justice Javed Iqbal said the people who did not have any conveyance 28 years ago have become owners of properties and towers in Dubai. “If we pose question regarding source of their income for such huge fortunes, they become angry. Was it a sin to ask where the money that led to debt of $95 billion had been spent,” he questioned. He said the investigative system of NAB is being improved gradually. “The working of NAB has improved manifold in the last 13 months,” he said.

“A questionnaire would be sent if a need arises. Billions of rupees corruption was committed in Punjab by establishing various companies,” he said. The chairman NAB said the government institutions must follow the PPRA rules. “A contractor must answer about his contract to NAB, which is taking effective measures for impeding corruption,” he said. He said the investigations against three chief ministers of Balochistan were continuing. He said care is needed to investigate white collar crimes, while properties abroad were being detected by mutual legal assistance. “The untouchables of past had already been put behind the bars nowadays,” he said. The chairman answered the questions of various federal secretaries effectively. The federal secretaries appreciated the chairman’s answers.