Zong 4G celebrates 10 years

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G celebrated ‘10 years of excellence’ as part of the telecommunication sector of Pakistan at a recent event, a statement said.

Federal Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, “Zong 4G has been a significant player in creating a digital ecosystem in Pakistan. Through its continued investments in the telecommunication infrastructure, the company has played a pivotal role in the uplift of the industry.”

Zong 4G Chairman and CEO Wang Hua said, “Through these strategic ventures, we will leverage our partners’ expertise to accelerate our growth, strengthen our network and deepen the engagement with our customers while driving higher efficiency in our company. With VoLTE readiness we will ensure that our customers are empowered with an unprecedented connectivity experience.”

The event also credited Zong’s prized customers for its success in Pakistan’s digital transformation and thanked the 10 million 4G customers for being a part of the Zong 4G family. Zong 4G’s commitment to excellence and the digital progress for the country would continue to empower millions of Pakistanis through the most advanced digital services and solutions.