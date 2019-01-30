5-year-old girl raped

LAHORE: A 5-year-old girl was raped by a man in the Defence B police area on Tuesday. The girl (N) was admitted to hospital after her condition went critical. The accused was at large till the filing of this report.

Three faint: Three people fainted due to the carbon monoxide emitting from a generator at Chowk Daal Garan on Tuesday. Rescuers removed the three unconscious people to a local hospital. factory gutted: A fire broke out in a rubber factory on Bund Road at Kasurpura on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire could not be known. The firefighters with 10 fire trucks were making hectic efforts to put out the fire till the filing of this report. No casualty was reported. Similarly, a fire broke out in an acid shop in Taizab Market at Aik Moria Bridge.

A fire broke out in a conference hall of a building at Gulberg III. Report on child murder: The Khanewal DPO has submitted the report of the murder of a child after abuse in the area of Kabirwala.

According to the report submitted to the inspector general of police, Punjab, the DPO took quick action on on the incident and constituted a police after registering a case, No 31/19, to arrest the accused.

The police team arrested the accused, Ali Muhammad, son of Muhammad Iqbal and started legal proceedings against him. The IG had sought a report from the DPO after taking notice of the media reports about the incident.

Body found: A 25-year-old youth was found dead in the Gulshan Ravi area on Tuesday. Police said the identity of the deceased could not be established so far. The body has been removed to morgue.

dies: A 40-year-old man apparently died of cardiac seizure in the Sattukatla area on Tuesday. The man, yet to be identified, was taking tea in a restaurant at Shadiwal village when he suddenly fell unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where he died. The body has been removed to morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 804 road accidents in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. One person died and 892 people suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 545 seriously injured victims were removed to hospitals while 347 with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

Security: Following the incident of firing at DIG office in area of Loralai in Quetta, the inspector general of police, Punjab, has put security on high alert in Punjab. He directed high alert security at the police offices, important government offices, police training colleges, schools, police lines, educational institutions, worship places, parks, markets, railway stations and bus terminals. The IG also directed all the field officers to beef up security and checking at the inter-provincial check posts.

Cops rewarded: The inspector general of police, Punjab, praised the Sialkot police for arresting three accused kidnappers and recovering Rs 1 million from them which were given to them as ransom.

The IG announced commendatory certificates and Rs 200,000 cash for the team. The kidnappers kidnapped the son of an industrialist of Sialkot in area of Ugoki police and released him after getting Rs 1 million ransom. Upon information to police, Sialkot DPO Ameer Abdullah Niazi constituted a team to arrest the accused.

The team, taking strategic actions, arrested the accused namely Iqbal, Asadullah and Hamza and recovered the ransom amount. The DPO requested the IG to award Rs 200,000 to the police team to acknowledge its performance. On which, the IG awarded the cash prize to the team.