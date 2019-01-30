Cache of arms, ammunition recovered

KALAYA: Personnel of Orakzai Scouts and sleuths of intelligence agencies in a joint action recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Gujjar Killay near Mashti Mela in the central part of Orakzai tribal district on Tuesday. Official sources said the terrorists had dumped a huge stock of weapons, including dozens of guns, heavy machine guns, hand-grenades, Russian-made rockets, fuses, hundreds of boxes containing thousands of cartridges and other arms in an abandoned house in Gujjar Killay near Mashti Mela.

They said the terrorists had dumped the weapons and waiting for an appropriate time to use it in subversive activities. However, the timely action by the law enforcing agencies foiled the imminent sabotage activities of the terrorists and saved the area from destruction.