Govt promotes 44 PSP officers

ISLAMABAD: The government has promoted 11 officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) from the ranks of deputy inspectors general (DIG) of police (BS-20) to additional inspectors general (Additional IGs) and 33 PSP officers from BS-19 (SSP) to BS-20 on Monday.

The Establishment Division has issued notifications after the approval of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The Central Selection Board (CSB), in a meeting held on 5th December 2018, had recommended 44 PSP officers for promotion, however, the prime minister signed the final approval on Monday, 28th of January 2019.

Many police officers were deferred for promotion in previous government on the basis of the intelligence reports but they have cleared and declared fit for promotion by the present government.

According to the notification, the PSP officers promoted from grade 20 to 21 are mentioned as Ghulam Sarwar Mamali Baloch who will remain serving under the Government of Sindh till further order, Kamal Fazal who will remain posted under the Government of Sindh, Inam Ghan has been transferred and posted and his services are placed under the disposal of the Government of the Punjab, Dr Jamil Ahmad will remain posted under the government of Sindh.

Captain (R) Usman Zikria is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the government of the Punjab after his promotion, Ahmad Mukarram is transferred and his services are place at the disposal of the government of the Punjab. Muhammad Akram Naeem Bharoka’s services are placed at the disposal of the government of the Punjab, while, Farooq Mazhar will remain posted in Intelligence Bureau (IB) after his promotion. Asif Saifullah Paracha will also remain serving in IB.

Ms. Helena Iqbal Saeed has been appointed as Senior Joint Secretary in Interior Division while Amjad Khan is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the government of KPK.

The PSP officers who are promoted from SSP (BS-19) to DIG (BS-20) are Jawad Ahmed Dogar, Suleman Sultan Rana, Dr Mazharul Haq Kakakhel, Khuram Shakoor, Yaseen Farooq Sheikh, Asif Aijaz Sheikh, Akbar Nasir Khan, Mujahid Akbar Khan, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Gauhar Nafees, Pervaiz Ahmad Capt. (R ), Ahmad Jamal-ur-Rehman, Fida Hussain Mastoi, Imran Ahmar, Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, Imran Mahmood, Muhammad Kashif Mushtaq Kanjoo, Ata Muhammad Capt. (R ), Muhammad Ahsan, Younas, Dr Waqarud Din Syed, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, Irfan Ali Baloch, Muhammad Zubair Dreshak, Sikandar Hayat, Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, Nasir Aftab, Munir Ahmad Sheikh, Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta, Omar Shahid Hamid, Muhammad Younas Chandio, Syed Fareed Ali, Maqsood Ahmad Lt. (R ) and Rai Babar Saeed.

Meanwhile, Director General/Principal Information Officer (PIO) government of Pakistan Mian Jahangir Iqbal is among the officers of various groups who have been promoted to the grade 21 on Monday here.

He belongs to Information Group (IG) and had earlier served various important slots in and outside the country. Mian Jahangir Iqbal elevation has been widely acclaimed by the officers of the group since he is known for his kind disposition and affectionate pattern of working. He is viewed as an efficient and astute officer of the Information Group.

Earlier he worked as press secretary to the former prime minister and later served in Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in the United Nations at New York. It is likely that Mian Jahangir Iqbal will continue to work as PIO till his positing as additional secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is made.