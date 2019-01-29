close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

Water filtration plant set up

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

LAHORE: A water filtration plant was set up at Jallo Eidgah Gate by a social welfare organisation. Service to humanity is the best way to get the blessing of Allah Almighty, said Prof Dr Jamil-ur-Rehman Chishti during the inaugurating ceremony of the water filtration. He urged the philanthropists to spend on the welfare of the masses to get success in life after death.

Speaking at the ceremony, RCD Burki Social Welfare Officer Aroosa Butt said it was the duty of the government and the donors to spend on the welfare of humanity. He urged the rich to help the government in launching welfare projects in society. Rafah-e-Ama Tanzeem secretary-general Shahid Mahmood Jutt, Sheikh Manzoor, Hafiz Muhammad Sadique, Haji Obaid, Hakim Khalid, Syed Iftikhar, Rana Ejaz, Javed Butt, Ramzan Butt, Muhammad Malik, Muhammad Sadiq and people of the area were present on the occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore