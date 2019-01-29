Water filtration plant set up

LAHORE: A water filtration plant was set up at Jallo Eidgah Gate by a social welfare organisation. Service to humanity is the best way to get the blessing of Allah Almighty, said Prof Dr Jamil-ur-Rehman Chishti during the inaugurating ceremony of the water filtration. He urged the philanthropists to spend on the welfare of the masses to get success in life after death.

Speaking at the ceremony, RCD Burki Social Welfare Officer Aroosa Butt said it was the duty of the government and the donors to spend on the welfare of humanity. He urged the rich to help the government in launching welfare projects in society. Rafah-e-Ama Tanzeem secretary-general Shahid Mahmood Jutt, Sheikh Manzoor, Hafiz Muhammad Sadique, Haji Obaid, Hakim Khalid, Syed Iftikhar, Rana Ejaz, Javed Butt, Ramzan Butt, Muhammad Malik, Muhammad Sadiq and people of the area were present on the occasion.