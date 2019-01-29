Traffic fines can be paid after due date

LAHORE: City Traffic Officer (CTO) has written a letter to the manager of National Bank of Pakistan against his cashier for accepting fines after due date.

The CTO told the manager that it was against the law. The cashier used to receive fines with single fee even after due date. ROBBERY BID: Dolphin Squad foiled an attempt of robbery in Defence by arresting five accused persons.

The squad also recovered Rs3 lakh in cash from their custody. The victim Athar had withdrawn cash from the bank after which car riders chased him and looted the cash.

IGP: Punjab Inspector General Police Amjad Javed Saleemi while visiting the old Anarkali Police Station directed to revive the building in its original condition and to complete the construction work on time.

The IG directed the officials concerned to establish a museum on the first floor of the police station, removal of electric poles, and further beautification of green belt in front of the police station. The IG was informed that the construction/ renovation work was in its final phases and would be completed in few days.

German delegates: A three-member German Delegation of (GIZ) headed by Dr Astrid Bosch on Monday called upon Punjab Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi. GIZ Senior Technical Advisor Shaukat and Technical Advisor Afzal Sheikh were also present.

Dr Astrid said the courses regarding strategic planning and improvement in investigation skills and capacity building of R&D had already been completed and investigation school was also established at the Police Training College, Sihala. She also offered her cooperation for three new programmes including need-based budgeting management of financial budget, coordination of police with provincial justice, coordination committee and improvement in community policing.

transferred: Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi has issued transfer/ posting orders of five police officers.

Muhammad Abdul-Qadir Qamar, SSP Operations Rawalpindi, has transferred and posted as AIG Logistics, Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, awaiting posting, has been posted as AIG Development, Zulfiqar Ahmad, awaiting posting, has been posted as DPO Narrowal, Najibur-Rehman Bagwi, DPO Narrowal has been transferred and posted as DPO Vehari, whereas, Muhammad Atif Ikram, DPO Vehari, has been transferred and posted as SSP Intelligence, CTD Punjab, with immediate effect.

arrested: Police Sadar division have arrested as many as 143 criminals and recovered 24 pistols, three rifles, one gun, bullets, more than four kilogram Charas and 181 liters of liquor. SP Syed Ali had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against the criminal gangs.