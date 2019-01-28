KP seeks Turkish help in conserving, rehabilitating historical sites

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan has asked the federal government to seek the Turkish help in conserving and rehabilitating archaeological and historical sites of the province as well as the promotion of religious and cultural tourism.

Speaking at the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee meeting about the promotion of the tourism activities in the country, he said the KP government had identified unexplored 20

new destinations for the development of new tourists’ activities.

The senior minister said the government was working for the promotion of such activities in the newly merged districts as well. He specifically pointed to the picturesque and so far unexplored Suleiman Mountain Range.

Atif Khan said that a comprehensive scheme for 25 districts was under preparation in the province. With regard to the Pak-Turkey possible cooperation in the tourism sector, the senior minister KP said there was a great potential for organising hot air balloon events in KP for which Turkey can help guide KP.

The senior minister said Turkey could invest in KP as both local-private and international investment was encouraged there.

Therefore, he said, the Turkish help in training our tour operators and exchange of Pak-Turkish Travel Operators for devising the promotional tour packages to provide visiting tourists special discounts will be of great help. The Minister for Tourism sought the opening up of various airstrips and its further development for facilitation of tourists in KP.

The Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fahmeeda Mirza presided over the meeting.

Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and ministers for tourism from all the four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan were there.

The participants unanimously appreciated the new visa regime announced by the federal government.