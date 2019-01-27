‘Sahiwal, Model Town tragedies can’t be compared’

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that there is a huge difference between tragic incidents of Sahiwal and Model Town.

According to a press release, the Punjab information minister said that persons involved in murders and hooliganism in the Model Town incident were given promotions and protection. “Former Principal Secretary to CM Tauqeer Shah, DCO Muhammad Usman and DIG Operations Rana Jabbar were promoted while the Model Town SP was given complete protection by the then government whereas punishments had been given to all persons involved in the Sahiwal incident in 72 hours,” he added.

“The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) SP and DSP have been suspended and the DIG has been removed from the post. All involved persons have been arrested because the supremacy of the law as the promise of the Imran Khan government from day one. There is no room for those who violate law in the new Pakistan,” he remarked.

Chohan said the incident had badly shaken the whole nation and added “We are standing with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and mourning.” The minister further said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had announced financial aid of Rs20m for the family of those who died in this incident. “The Punjab government will bear the financial expenditures of the education of the children. The family of Khalil will get free medical facilities along with education. The prime minister and the chief minister have offered heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family. The state will make an all-out effort to support the bereaved family and they will also be provided with justice.

Under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar, we promise with the children of Khalil to give exemplary punishment to those involved in the incident. The PTI has always called for justice and supremacy of law. We will not make the JIT report part of the office record like the former rulers, while we would punish the nominated accused and no police official will ever think of playing with life, honour and property of anybody under the cover of police uniform,” he added.

He said CM Usman Buzdar had immediately taken notice of the incident and announced taking action against those involved in it in 72 hours. “We believe that there is no room for violators of law in the new Pakistan. The Punjab government is keeping the promise of justice. The public and the media should trust us that we will neither inordinately delay a probe into the incident like the Model Town case and the Naqeebullah Mehsood case, nor will we bury the case,” he added.