Govt committed to developing tribal districts: Asad Qaiser

PESHAWAR: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday said the government was committed to developing the tribal districts and a committee would be formed to solve the problems of the tribal districts and to address the concerns of the residents.

This he said while addressing a grand convention of Insaf Students Federation (ISF) at the University of Peshawar. KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and other PTI leaders were also present. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally taking interest in the development of newly merged districts, adding that the area would be put on course of development soon.

Asad Qaiser said the establishment of hospitals, educational institutions and creating job opportunities in tribal districts were a few of the priorities of the government. He said that the nation would remember the sacrifices of tribal people for the country during the war on terror and a new era of development and prosperity would begin in the erstwhile Fata region. He said that peace in Pakistan and Afghanistan was interlinked with one another, adding that Pakistan wants trade relations with Afghanistan.

He also asked youth to work hard and play their role for the country’s progress.

North Waziristan residents demand CNICs, domiciles: The Shawal Youth Organisation (SYO) on Saturday demanded the removal of ambiguities in attainment of the computerised national identity cards and domicile certificates by the temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) from North Waziristan tribal district.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, SYO leaders Akhir Zaman and Khan Bahadur Wazir claimed that the authorities were adopting different tactics to grab the orchards of pine nuts in Shawal tehsil.

They added that the people of Shawal had been evacuated as TDPs from their area in 2014 and the authorities grabbed their pine nuts orchards ever since.

The SYO leaders further said that the status of Shawal as 10th tehsil of Waziristan district had been abolished and they were facing problem in making national identity cards and domiciles.

They said that four tribes Janikhel, Bakakhel, Kabulkhel and Gurbuz were residing in Shawal but they at the moment did not have any identity cards.

They demanded the government to give tehsil status to Shawal and solve the problems of its residents.

The main problems being faced by the people of Shawal included obtaining national identity cards and domicile certificates and the government should take immediate steps to solve the same, they added.