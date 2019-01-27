Visa on arrival

To promote tourism, Pakistan is likely to grant visa on arrival to citizens of 50 countries. Even though it seems to be a step in the right direction, I have two apprehensions. First, will the same facilities be provided to Pakistani nationals by the countries to which our country is granting this option? Second, how will the government assure that visitors will use the facility for only tourism purposes?

If Pakistan doesn’t ensure proper security protocols, it could pay a heavy price as unwanted people might get access to our country. The government has to tread carefully before making a final decision.

U K Dar

Lahore