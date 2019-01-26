Hockey officials summoned, told of PM’s displeasure

ISLAMABAD: The high-ups of Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Friday communicated patron-in-chief Imran Khan’s concern and displeasure over the falling standard of the national game to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials who were summoned at the ministry office.

IPC Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani told the PHF officials that game’s falling standard and FIH suspension had sunk hockey to a new low.

“PM is really concerned and upset at the hockey development. It is the PHF that is responsible for the suspension and declining standard of the game,” the IPC secretary told Brig (r) Sajjad Khokhar, president of the PHF.

‘The News’ has learnt that the PHF president was told in clear terms that the government would have no option but to use its constitutional powers in case of no improvement in near future.

“The options are open for the government to take decisions if the standard of hockey remains the same.”

In response, the PHF officials blamed Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for not cooperating during last three years time.

“The PSB is not providing us with required facilities. Bunda Stadium turf is useless and no efforts are being made to replace it. Hostel rooms are not provided accordingly,” the PHF officials told secretary IPC.

The PSB officials that also included Director General PSB Khaqan Babar said that the Board had doled out record financial benefits during the last three years to PHF.

“Looking after the game is their job not ours,” one of the PSB officials said. Khokhar kept on complaining the lack of facilities for the downfall of national game, saying that required facilities were not there. Due to Friday prayer, the meeting had to be cut short.