ITF official backs Pakistan for extra cushion

ISLAMABAD: International Tennis Federation (ITF) Executive Director Luca Santilli has supported Pakistan claim of extra cushion from international body kitty saying he would plead this genuine case in ITF Executive Board meeting to be held in coming days.

The ITF official, who spend last 40 hours here holding meetings with Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) officials, inaugurating PTF Complex’s newly-laid courts and meeting the media, said ITF would definitely consider this genuine request. “Pakistan has got genuine claim to make up for the lost time. Pakistan was unable to hold the Davis Cup for almost ten years, losing crucial support from the ITF. I as Executive Director ITF would make all possible efforts to claim extra support for Pakistan.”

The ITF high profile official who was on his first-ever visit to Pakistan admitted that the country had gone through tough time. “I have to admit that Pakistan had gone through hard times. Credit must go to President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan who accepted all challenges and succeeded in keeping Pakistan at the forefront of Asian tennis. Indeed his services for the Pakistan tennis are second to none.” Santilli also puts his weight behind the new Davis Cup format, saying the alteration in world’s old tournament for the nations was made to keep followers interest alive. The ITF was facing difficulties in keeping up interest in Davis Cup and to run it side by side with Grand Slam events.

“In fact the new format is an answer to growing interest in Grand Slam. We now have brought the Davis Cup at par with other mega events. Davis Cup will dole out more prize money to nations and players than they receive from all grand slam events in a year. By that way we have injected fresh interest in Davis Cup which now be known as Flagship Davis Cup for the Nations and it will make players and nations richer by dollar eighteen million.”

He dispelled the impression that ITF was as richer as the football governing body FIFA is. “We cannot compare tennis with the money FIFA has got. Still we try to help our member countries that are 210 now.” The ITF Executive said what he had seen here at the PTF Complex and around was an ideal stage for international events. “I am really impressed with the surroundings and playing atmosphere here. I would back and support every effort of Pakistan to organize more international events in days to come. Pakistan have all the potential to organize more ITF junior and senior tennis events. We really feel that Pakistan should stay at the forefront of tennis playing nations in the world.”

PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan who was also accompanied by patron Dilawar Abbas highlighted his federation’s efforts to keep at tennis at par with the top sports of the country.

The ITF had last year approved a US$50,000.00 grant to the PTF as its contribution towards conversion of the five courts. Santilli later officially launched National Training Centre (NTC), which aims to provide the best, professional tennis training services in the country.