TV legend Roohi Bano passes away

LAHORE: Television actress Roohi Bano passed away due to kidney failure in a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday. Roohi Bano, a resident of Lahore, had also been suffering from schizophrenia since the death of her son. She was staying at the Fountain House, a facility for people who are living with serious mental illnesses. The great artiste was also suffering from diabetes and in a very bad condition for the last two months. However, some close family sources revealed that “she had been in the hospital for three weeks and her health was not improving anymore.”

During her career, Bano appeared in many films and also worked with state TV for a long time. Some of her most famous plays include Zard Gulab, Qila Kahani, Hairatkada, Darwaza, Kiran Kahani, among others. In the recognition of her services as an artiste to the country, she was given assistance from the Pakistani government.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of Roohi Bano and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. He paid tributes to Roohi Bano and said that she was a versatile actress and viewers would never forget her immortal acting. She gave a new identity to TV dramas and her services in this regard would be remembered, the chief minister said. Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also expressed deep grief over the sad demise of the veteran actress.