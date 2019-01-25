Taekwondo seminar held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A seminar on protector and scoring system conducted by IT expert Jin Hyung Chung Lee, a representative of Daedo International from Barcelona, was organised here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday, says a Pakistan Taekwondo Federation press release.

Lee was in Islamabad to upgrade the equipment possessed by the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation. He said the equipment the PTF had been using had completed its life span and needed to be upgraded. The new system — Daedo PSS Generation 2 — will be valid till 2021 and will be used in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he said.

The closing ceremony of the seminar was held at the Bio Mechanical Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

PTF President Col Wasim thanked the Daedo representative for coming to Pakistan to upgrade the equipment and hoped they would support Pakistan in future as well.

Representatives of the Islamabad Taekwondo Association, Khubaib Foundation, Pakistan Army, Abbas Taekwondo Club along with Attaullah Khan, Mehmood, Miss Najia, Amar, Sadaqat, Sami, Sarfraz, Irfan and others attended the seminar.