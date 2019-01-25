Special courts without judges, 700 cases pending

Rawalpindi :The special courts in Rawalpindi are working without judges for past many years and the litigants visiting these courts for hearing of their cases are perturbed because the court staff only gives them dates of further hearing every time. Around 700 cases in these courts are pending.

The Special Accountability Court No-II in Rawalpindi working under control of federal government has been without a judge for over four years. Altaf Hussain Mehar was the last serving judge of Special Accountability Court No-II in Rawalpindi but after his retirement four years ago no fresh appointment has been made so far.

The Special Accountability Court No-I, Rawalpindi has been without judge for three months. Judge Shakil Ahmed Khan was transferred from this court on October 23, 2018 and the federal government is yet to appoint a new judge for the court.

Similarly, Special Judge Central (SJC), Rawalpindi Akhtar Bahadar was transferred on January 2, 2019. The court is without judge while people visiting the court for their cases are facing difficulties.

The Special Anti-Corruption Judge, Rawalpindi, Mushtaq Ahmed Tarar was transferred on January 2, 2019 but Punjab government has not appointed a new judge yet.

According to court staff, more than 400 cases including high profile cases are pending in special anti-corruption court of Rawalpindi.

The Special Labour Court, the only court in Rawalpindi has also been without judge for over two weeks. Manzar Ali Gill, judge, Special Labour Court in Rawalpindi was transferred on January 4, 2019 but nobody has been appointed in his place.

The court staff told ‘The News’ that over 300 cases are pending here in this court.

Punjab Deputy Secretary (Law) Muhammad Saleem told ‘The News’ that they have sent all cases for appointment of judges in special courts in Rawalpindi to Lahore High Court (LHC) for final approval. “We will appoint competent judges in special courts very soon after final approval from LHC,” he said. He also admitted some of special courts in Rawalpindi were working without judges but added that cases are in process as per routine. The duty judges are proceeding the pending cases, he said.