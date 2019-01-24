close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
Alleged rigging: MPs body meeting adjourned after members' protest

National

AY
Asim Yasin
January 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The ‘Parliamentary Committee on Allegations of Poll Rigging’ has adjourned its meeting on Wednesday till January 30 after the opposition protest of not giving them draft copy of working rules of the committee.

The meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on allegations of poll rigging was held with the chair of its Chairman Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak that was attended by Rana Sanaullah Khan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Syed Khursheed Shah, Dr Shireen Mazari, Amir Haider Hoti, Khalid Magsi, Ahsan Iqbal, Murtaza Javed Abbassi, Senator Rehman Malik, Senator Asad Junejo and Syed Naveed Qamar.

At the outset of the meeting when its Chairman Pervaiz Khattak presented the draft copy of the working rules of the committee then Senator Rehman Malik protested for not providing the advanced copy of the rules of the committee and said the time is needed to read it and it should be given to members of the committee in advance so that they come here with the preparations.

