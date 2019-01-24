Usman provides good start to AJK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: AJK batsman Usman Maroof’s unbeaten innings of 70 was the highlight of the opening day’s play in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II match against Bahawalpur at the Mirpur Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
On a rain marred day in which just 38 overs were possible, AJK reached 144-2 at the close of play. Naved Malik (58 not out) was also going great guns at the other end.
Scores in brief: At Mirpur Stadium, AJK: AJK Region 144-2 in 38 overs (Usman Maroof 70 not out, Naved Malik 58 not out; Attaullah 1-38, Kaleemullah 1-45) vs Bahawalpur Region.
At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Hyderabad Region 189-4 in 57 overs (Azeem Ghumman 100, Muhammad Sulaman 51, Umar Jaffri 29; Bilawal Bhatti 2-35) vs Sialkot Region.
At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Dera Murad Jamali Region 215 all out in 75 overs (Abid Ali 62, Dawood Khan 57 not out, Aqib Shah 27; Fawad Malook 4-49, Muhammad Bilal 2-36). Abbottabad Region 84-2 in 20 overs (Sajjad Ali 38 not out, Imran Shah 20; Talib Hussain 1-23, Saleem Mal 1-30).
At UBL Stadium, Karachi: Quetta Region 91 all out in 35.2 overs (Bismillah Khan 59; Muhammad Asghar 5-32, Ashiq Ali 4-11). Karachi Region Blues 229-3 in 53.1 overs (Saud Shakeel 108, Hassan Mohsin 82, Asad Shafiq 20; Muhammad Jawed 2-59).
