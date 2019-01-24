Winners of Asian junior squash honoured

ISLAMABAD: A prize distribution ceremony to honour the winners of Asian Junior Squash Team Championship was held here at Serena Hotels in Islamabad Wednesday, says a press release.

Pakistan team comprising Farhan Hashmi, Abbas Zeb, Haris Qasim and Hamza Khan performed exceptionally well in the championship, earning Pakistan the coveted title after 6 years.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, who is also the president of Pakistan Squash Federation, was the chief guest on the occasion. He awarded cash prizes to the players, who won gold medal in the recently held championship at Pattaya (Thailand).

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief said that we are proud of our young players who brought laurels to the country by winning the prestigious championship.

He added that in the last two years Pakistan squash players won a total of 58 medals including 27 gold, 13 silver and 18 bronze medals at national and international levels.

He also lauded the hard work put in by the coaches for providing international standard training and coaching facilities to the young players.