BD recall Sabbir for NZ ODIs after ban reduced

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Wednesday recalled middle-order batsman Sabbir Rahman for February’s three-match one-day international series against New Zealand after reducing his suspension by one month.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board had suspended Sabbir for six months from international cricket in September for abusing a fan on social media.But chief selector Minhajul Abedin said the BCB had informed them that Sabbir’s suspension would be lifted at the end of the month, making him eligible for the New Zealand ODI series. Sabbir last played for Bangladesh against West Indies in July and August and has struggled in domestic cricket while serving his international ban. The 27-year showed sign of returning to form only last week when he struck 85 off 51 balls during a Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 match for Sylhet Sixers. Bangladesh selectors also rewarded pacer Taskin Ahmed for an impressive show in the BPL with recall to both the ODI and Test squads. Opening batsman Imrul Kayes, all-rounder Ariful Haque and pacer Abu Hider have been axed from the ODI squad while off-spinner Nayeem Hasan, who played two Tests against West Indies late last year, was also picked up for the ODIS.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs and three Test matches in New Zealand between February 13 and March 20.ODI squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Somuya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman.

Test squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Mahmudullah Riyad, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed.