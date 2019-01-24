BISP complete strategy for poverty reduction

Islamabad: A delegation of United Nations led by President United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)María Fernanda Espinosa had termed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) ‘a complete strategy for poverty reduction’ which would have far reaching impact on on the society.

The delegation called on the Chairperson BISP Dr Sania Nishtar at BISP headquarters. Dr. Pakistan’s Permanent representative to United Nations Maleeha Lodhi also attended the meeting along with other representatives from United Nations.

Chairperson BISP, while welcoming the delegation, briefed in detail about the overall scope and operational aspects of the program. She also gave brief introduction about the recently formed Poverty Alleviation and Coordination Council (PACC) by the present government, to synchronize all the state-run social protection programs to synergies the efforts of different organizations.

Chairperson emphasized the importance of the program while correlating its significance with top five United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including Poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being quality education and gender equality. Adding further, Chairperson termed the Social Protection and poverty reduction as the foremost priority of the present government.