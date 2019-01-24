Human Rights Day marked

LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), in order to commemorate the international day for the elimination of violence against women, human rights day and to inaugurate the centre for business and society, organised an event.

Premised on edutainment, the event brought forth the popular play, ‘Barri’ by the renowned theatre group, Ajoka. “Barri” is a powerful play about gender violence and discrimination and has a specific reference to discriminatory laws.

The purpose of the event was to provide a creative, thought provoking experience, which engaged the audience. It also highlighted a pressing issue of our time - that of gender balance and the eradication of violence against women.

The much anticipated event commenced with a brief talk by LUMS founder, Syed Babar Ali who spoke about the significance of creating discourse around such pertinent social issues in the country.

Suleman Dawood School of Business Honourary Dean Dr Alnoor Bhimani inaugurated the Centre for Business and Society and delivered an invigorating talk regarding the role of business schools in taking up critical and socially relevant issues, such as gender based violence and the rights of women.

Ajoka Executive Director Shahid Nadeem and introduced the premise of the play and paid an ode to the late Madeeha Gauhar, founder of Ajoka.