60 years: LGH celebrations

LAHORE: Preparations are underway to celebrate 60 years’ completion of Lahore General Hospital of its establishment on January 29 when a ceremony will take place at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab said this while presiding over a meeting. Prof Tayyab said high dignitaries were being invited on the event while retired professors & principals, administrative doctors and nursing staff would also be attending the ceremony.

The theme of the event is to share the golden memories and provide an opportunity to the young doctors and staff to get benefits of the experiences of their seniors that how they worked and served in this noble institution with national spirit.

The principal said history of the Lahore General Hospital was before us and we all should learn that it has great lessons for us. He said initially it was a bagger house and then established as Darul-falah but with the passage of time it was converted in to the Lahore General Hospital.

Now thousands of patients are being treated everyday in different sections and state of the art institutions are working here under the umbrella of able and dynamic doctors. Prof Tayyab said apart from being proud on successes we all should also look in to the shortcomings and learn from our mistakes as well.

He hoped doctors and nurses would prepare themselves for the ceremony and reaffirm their obligation of serving the ailing humanity with more spirit. In the meeting, Prof Tayyab also assigned a number of responsibilities to different sectional heads regarding the ceremony.