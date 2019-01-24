close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
January 24, 2019

Extending support to Saudi Army our responsibility, says COAS

January 24, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army takes it as its responsibility to extend full assistance to the Royal Saudi Army for their capacity building.

He said this during his meeting with a delegation of Royal Saudi Army led by Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Faiyad Bin Hamed Al Rowali at the General Headquarters on Wednesday. Geo strategic environment and matters related to bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, says an ISPR press release on Wednesday.

The Saudi CGS thanked the Pakistan Army for assistance provided by the Pakistan Army, especially towards training of Royal Saudi Army, both in Pakistan as well as at KSA through bilateral training cooperation. He acknowledged the high standards of professionalism of the Pakistan Army. The COAS thanked visiting CGS for his expression of acknowledgment.

Earlier on arrival at Gthe HQ, General Faiyad Bin Hamed Al Rowali laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was presented a guard of honour.

